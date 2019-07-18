“DOOSAN Art LAB 2019: Part I” at DOOSAN Gallery, Seoul

“DOOSAN Art LAB 2019: Part I,” on view through August 3, 2019, feature works by artists working in painting and sculpture mediums. The exhibition presents paintings and sculptures by Hyun Bhin Kwon, Limbai-jihee, Hejum Ba, and Karam Lee.

According to the gallery, Hyun Bhin Kwon takes senses around us that are not recognized because they scatter and vanish in a fleeting moment, and turn them into a perceptible form. Limbai-jihee’s black and white paintings capture the inner emotions and experiences that are not expressed in reality, such as words that are not said in conversations, or scenes from dreams. Limbai-jihee traces images of her memories and sub-consciousness. Although her paintings might seem like expressions of her thoughts and ideas, they are a cross-section of the society she has experienced.

Hejum Ba constructs the numerous conditions that trigger thoughts, such as the generation of movement and emergence into the abstract. She creates Abstract paintings that are the result of her contemplations, which she then provides with material and color. For the artist, the finished piece is an outcome produced from a long chain of thoughts. She draws inspiration from various iconographies such as origami, sliced fruit, and fields of grass, amongst other objects.

Karam Lee’s sculptural and installation works convey the individual’s depression, anxiety, and unhappiness, as a result of absurd incidents in Korean history and other disasters that aroused national trauma, states the release.

Organized by DOOSAN Art Center since 2010, “DOOSAN Art LAB,” is a program, which supports young artists under 40 years of age to experiment in various forms of art. Since 2013, it has begun to discover and support young promising artists by exhibiting their work at the DOOSAN Gallery every other year.

The exhibition runs through August 3, 2019, at DOOSAN Gallery, 15, Jongno 33-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Korea.

For details, visit: https://www.doosanartcenter.com/

Click on the slideshow for a sneak peek at the exhibition.