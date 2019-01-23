﻿ JR’s “Unveiling” at Perrotin, Seoul, is artist’s first show in South Korea | BLOUIN ARTINFO
BY |

JR’s “Unveiling” at Perrotin, Seoul, is artist’s first show in South Korea
“Giants, Brandenburg Gate,” September 27, 2018 JR 6:57, Iris Hesse, Ullstein Bild, Roger-Viollet, Berlin, Germany, 2018. Color photograph, mat plexiglass, aluminum, wood; 100 × 160 cm.
(© JR-ART.NET. Courtesy the artist and Perrotin)

Perrotin, Seoul, is displaying JR’s “Unveiling,” through March 9, 2019.

The is the first solo exhibition in South Korea by the artist

An autodidact,

On display are photographic prints that permanently record these ephemeral installations or works in progress, lift a veil on the artist’s creative process — recall the installation presented by

Designed in 1988 as the museum's main entrance by the renowned architect I. M. Pei, the glass pyramid was a controversial work when it was first erected but today, 30 years later, it has become a key symbol of the museum and one of the most famous landmarks of the Parisian architectural cityscape. The pyramid was covered on its main side with large tarps that reproduced a trompe l'oeil image in black and white of the facade of the Clock Pavilion, designed by architect Jacques Lemercier, the immediate structure visible behind the pyramid. Standing at a precise spot aligned with the entrance, visitors could witness the entire pyramid disappear, its silhouette being the only memory preserved," the gallery adds.

The artist adapted an archival photograph, taken by photographer Iris Hesse on November 10, 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, pasting it onto a huge scaffolding structure, creating a gigantic photomontage measuring almost 80 feet tall. Here, three border guards filling the entire height of the arches powerless watch the top of the gate on which a crowd has gathered, a crowd that is anonymous but that already belongs to history, having come to celebrate the fall of the 'Wall of Shame' and their new-found freedom. The Berlin installation is a direct echo of the "Kikito" project (2017), erected on the US-Mexico border where the giant image of a child mischievously challenged US border patrol officers across the metallic barrier separating the two countries.

The exhibition is on view through March 9, 2019, at Perrotin, 1F 5 PALPAN-GIL, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

For details, visit: https://www.blouinartinfo.com/galleryguide/perrotin/overview

Click on the slideshow for a sneak peek at the exhibition.

JR="" monument="" national="" occasion="" october="" of="" on="" p="" s="" symbol="" the="" unveiled="" uses="" vast=""> 

