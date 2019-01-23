JR’s “Unveiling” at Perrotin, Seoul, is artist’s first show in South Korea

Perrotin, Seoul, is displaying JR’s “Unveiling,” through March 9, 2019.

The is the first solo exhibition in South Korea by the artist

JR="" p="">“An autodidact,

On display are photographic prints that permanently record these ephemeral installations or works in progress, lift a veil on the artist’s creative process — recall the installation presented by

JR="" louvre="" making="" may="" museum="" of="" open="" p="" paris="" pyramid="" response="" temporarily="" the="" to="" very="" whose="">“Designed in 1988 as the museum’s main entrance by the renowned architect I. M. Pei, the glass pyramid was a controversial work when it was first erected but today, 30 years later, it has become a key symbol of the museum and one of the most famous landmarks of the Parisian architectural cityscape. The pyramid was covered on its main side with large tarps that reproduced a trompe l’oeil image in black and white of the facade of the Clock Pavilion, designed by architect Jacques Lemercier, the immediate structure visible behind the pyramid. Standing at a precise spot aligned with the entrance, visitors could witness the entire pyramid disappear, its silhouette being the only memory preserved,” the gallery adds.

JR="" monument="" national="" occasion="" october="" of="" on="" p="" s="" symbol="" the="" unveiled="" uses="" vast="">The artist adapted an archival photograph, taken by photographer Iris Hesse on November 10, 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, pasting it onto a huge scaffolding structure, creating a gigantic photomontage measuring almost 80 feet tall. Here, three border guards filling the entire height of the arches powerless watch the top of the gate on which a crowd has gathered, a crowd that is anonymous but that already belongs to history, having come to celebrate the fall of the ‘Wall of Shame’ and their new-found freedom. The Berlin installation is a direct echo of the “Kikito” project (2017), erected on the US-Mexico border where the giant image of a child mischievously challenged US border patrol officers across the metallic barrier separating the two countries.

The exhibition is on view through March 9, 2019, at Perrotin, 1F 5 PALPAN-GIL, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

JR="" p="">For details, visit: https://www.blouinartinfo.com/galleryguide/perrotin/overview

JR="" louvre="" making="" may="" museum="" of="" open="" p="" paris="" pyramid="" response="" temporarily="" the="" to="" very="" whose="">Click on the slideshow for a sneak peek at the exhibition.

JR="" monument="" national="" occasion="" october="" of="" on="" p="" s="" symbol="" the="" unveiled="" uses="" vast="">